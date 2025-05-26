freedomhillhorserescue.com - สล็อตเว็บตรง API เกมสล็อต แตกง่าย ล่าสุด 2025

 

Freedom Hill Horse Rescue

Maryland Charity Campaign (MCC) FEIN# 20-1933165

Ashley & Oriana Williams

Strickland Foundation

 

Maryland State Contribution Campaign Contributors (MD ​Code 201933165)

Freedom Hill Horse Rescue is a public non-profit 501(c)(3) organization committed to saving neglected, abused and unwanted horses that are typically difficult to adopt. These horses are often older, sustained injuries, or developed chronic disease. Because most cannot be ridden or medical treatment is beyond the reach of many people, these gentle souls often find themselves at auction or on a trailer to the slaughterhouse. It doesn’t have to be this way.

Older, injured, and well-managed horses still have a lot of love to give and deserve to live a life with dignity and compassion. These horses, after rehabilitation and healing, often become amazing healers themselves to the people they encounter through our Equine Assisted Educational and Community Outreach Programs, as well as our visitors and volunteers.

 

